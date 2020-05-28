Trending Now

“LOOK: Josh Gad reunites cast of ‘Lord of the Rings’”

Here’s some good news for all fans of “Lord of the Rings” – the cast of the Oscar-winning trilogy have gathered for a special virtual reunion.

The reunion is part of Josh Gad’s online show “Reunited Apart,” which has previously gathered stars of “The Goonies”, “Back to the Future” and “Splash”, as a treat to fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

[embedded content]

Based on a trailer Josh released on Wednesday, May 27, Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Sean Astin, and Orlando Bloom were among the cast who joined the reunion via split-screen.

Dominic Monaghan, who starred as Merry in the film series, drummed up excitement for the special episode after he posted a screenshot of their video call on his Instagram account, revealing even more stars, including Billy Boyd, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Bean, Andy Serkis, Karl Urban, Miranda Otto, John Rhys-Davies, and Liv Tyler.

Also featuring director Peter Jackson and writer Philippa Boyens, the episode is set to air on Monday, June 1, at 12 a.m. (Philippine time). 

