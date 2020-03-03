“LOOK: Joshua Garcia charms netizens with throwback baby photos”

Joshua Garcia delighted his social media followers as he posted on Thursday pictures of him when he was still a young boy.

“Baby me,” captioned the actor to the series of adorable throwback photos.

In the comments, many noted Joshua’s striking resemblance with Korean child star Park Gunhoo of the popular reality show “The Return of Superman”.

“You look so much like Gunhoo in The Return of Superman!” said one user.

To which, another responded: “Hala, siya rin nasa isip ko.”

As of writing, Joshua’s post already has over 142,000 “likes” and 1,300 comments.

Joshua is busy gearing up for his upcoming movie, the film adaptation of the Bob Ong book “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan”, where he will portray the main character Galo.