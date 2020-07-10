“LOOK: Judy Ann Santos gets sweet surprise from Ryan Agoncillo”

Judy Ann Santos could not hide her “kilig” when she received a bouquet of flowers from her husband, Ryan Agoncillo.

Judy Ann Santos could not hide her “kilig” when she received a bouquet of flowers from her husband, Ryan Agoncillo, on Wednesday, July 8.

In an Instagram post, the seasoned actress said that she received the sweet surprise while she was at work, presumably during the taping of her new show, Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan.

“Eeeee…… pinadalhan ako ng manliligaw ko ng flowers sa set! Hindi matago sa mask ang kilig e,” she wrote in the caption.

“Thank you bubbub. I love you, I love, I love you! Super appreciate you my love,” she added.

Last April, Judy Ann and Ryan celebrated their 11th anniversary as a married couple.

The two tied the knot at San Juan Nepomuceno Church in San Juan, Batangas on April 28, 2009.

They have three children: 15-year old Yohan, 9-year-old Lucho, and 3-year-old Luna.

In a previous interview, Judy Ann shared the secrets to her lasting marriage with Ryan.

“Siguro parang feeling ko, importante rin na nag-e-enjoy kayo, napagtatawanan niyo ang isa’t isa,” she said.

“Nagagawa niyo pa rin na nagdi-date kayo, you talk to each other as friend, as husband and wife, as parents,” she added.

Judy Ann went on: “Ano naman kami ni Rye, natatanggap ko kung ano ang critique niya sa akin, ganun din naman ako sa kanya.

“Siguro, along the way, may mga bagay na hindi napag-uusapan ng mag-asawa, kapag pinalipas niyo, lumalaki.

“Natatakpan ng ibang bagay hanggang sa bumigat na nang bumigat hanggang sa may isa ng lumet go.

“I think when you’re married, it’s a constant work and progress,” she concluded.