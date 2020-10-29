“LOOK: Judy Ann Santos prepares food for frontliners amid Typhoon Quinta’s onslaught”

Judy Ann Santos prepared 300 food packs for frontliners as Typhoon Quinta ravaged parts of the country earlier this week.

In photos she posted on Instagram, the actress can be seen personally preparing meals which she usually serves at her Angrydobo restaurant.

“Today was a good day. We had the privilege to make 300 food packs to our frontliners c/o my Greencross family. Thank you so much for the trust! And a big shout out to our cast members na kahit may bagyo, at 5 a.m. they were all in Westgate to start the prep already,” she said, referring to the employees of her restaurant.

Judy Ann added that she and the team were all tested for the novel coronavirus as part of their safety protocols.

“We had all our cast members (including us) undergo swab testing as part of our safety protocols, and they all tested negative!” she added.

Judy Ann went on: “Walang bagyo bagyo sa pagbibigay ng malasakit sa kapwa. Libre at masarap sa pakiramdam ang magpakita ng malasakit at appreciation hindi lang sa ating mga frontliners, kundi sa lahat ng kapwa natin. Stay safe, healthy and positive everyone!”

In the comments of her post, fans and followers praised the Kapamilya star for her generosity and kindness.

This isn’t the first time Judy Ann prepared food for frontliners who risk their lives serving the country as it battles a crisis.

Last April, the Starla actress also cooked meals to be given to workers who are on the frontlines in the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Typhoon Quinta, the country’s 17th storm this year, pummeled Luzon and Visayas earlier this week, forcing thousands of families to seek shelter in evacuation centers where they had to observe physical distancing due to the continuing pandemic.