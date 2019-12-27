“LOOK: Julia Barretto, siblings bond with dad Dennis Padilla”
Actress Julia Barretto made sure to spend quality time with her father, comedian Dennis Padilla, this holiday season.
Comedian Dennis Padilla and his daughter, actress Julia Barretto, were once again reunited this holiday season.
The two were spotted stepping out for a meal together with Claudia and Leon, Dennis’ other children with ex-wife Marjorie Barretto; and Luis and Gavin, his sons with current wife, Linda Gorton.
Snaps from Dennis and his children’s “holiday catch-up” were shared by Luis on his Instagram Stories page over the weekend.
It was in 2017 when Julia and Dennis were last spotted celebrating the holidays together via an early Christmas dinner celebration with Leon and Gavin. At the time, the two had just patched things up following a row over the actress’ wish to legally drop her last name. She was quoted as saying in a previous interview: “As a daughter, it makes me really happy because at the end of the day, he’s still my dad. No matter what, gusto ko sa huli ay okay kami.”