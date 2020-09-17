“LOOK: Juliana Gomez surprises fans with swimsuit photos”

Juliana Gomez, the daughter of Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, is now all grown up.

Recently, the young model surprised her online followers when she posted snaps of herself clad in a swimsuit while having fun at the beach.

In one of her posts, Juliana can be seen sporting a blue two-piece while she poses by a palm tree.

The other picture shows Juliana showing off her curves in a black, high-waisted bikini.

Her posts garnered nearly 100,000 “likes” and comments combined, with netizens raving about her sexy figure.

Check out more photos from Juliana’s beach vacation with her friends below:

Juliana recently celebrated her 20th birthday.