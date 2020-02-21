“LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo being a ‘dog mom’ is the cutest thing you’ll see today”

Actress and proud fur parent Kathryn Bernardo caught her dog Tala munching on her remote control. Here’s what happened after.

Having a dog is like having a child. Sure, there are quite a lot of obvious differences between the two. But if you happen to be a “fur parent”—translation: owner of a dog or a cat—you would agree that there are quite a few similarities, too, regardless if you haven’t had a kid on your own and you only base your observations from witnessing, say, a younger sibling or a cousin grow.

Just ask Kathryn Bernardo, who, aside from being one of the most sought-after actresses of today, also lists “proud dog parent” up high on her resume. On Instagram Stories recently, the “Hello, Love, Goodbye” actress served some relatable content when she posted clips of her “exposing” her dog Tala for munching on her remote control. “Hay nako. Tsk. Hay nako. Nako nako, Tala…” Kath was quoted as saying in one video, as she spoke to a visibly remorseful Tala.

“What? What? Are you sorry? Are you sorry?” she told Tala, who at this point was already melting Kathryn’s heart (and ours too!) for her “wawa face.”

The mom and “child,” however, patched things up pretty quickly. “[Say sorry to your mom sometimes.] You understand me? Ha? Hmm?” said Kath in a following clip. In a separate post where she and Tala were seen cuddling and playing on the bed, she continued: “I still love you and I forgive you. My God. I forgive you. It’s okay, just don’t do it again.”

We feel you, Kathryn! The stress is real, but just looking at that “wawa face,” I guess we could all agree that being a dog parent is worth it!