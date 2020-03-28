“LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo celebrates birthday at home amid COVID-19 lockdown”

“Happy 24th birthday quarantine,” Kathryn Bernardo’s mother, Min, wrote, as she shared how their family celebrated the actress’ special day while under quarantine.

This is what Kathryn Bernardo’s mother, Min, wrote, as she shared how their family celebrated the actress’ special day while under quarantine.

Sharing a photo of her daughter’s simple celebration at home, Min wrote, “To my Bunsong Prinsesa, Kathryn, thanks for being you… Continue to be what you are. We’re very proud of you, anak.”

Aside from her family, Kathryn also received birthday greetings from her friends in show business, including Ria Atayde, Joross Gambo, and Juan Miguel Severo.

In her birthday post, the “Tanging Mahal” shared some of her realizations over the past year after having more time for instrospection while under the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine.

“Officially a year older today! The past few days have made me realize how precious life is, how we should live life to the fullest and cherish the little moments. Waking up every day is already a blessing in itself. So LIVE. Appreciate the people around you and do more of what makes you happy. Thank You for today!” she said.