“LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla’s zombie transformation for Halloween “

They stole the spotlight at last year’s Black Magic Halloween Party for going all-out with their costumes.

And this year, power couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla once again courted attention with their matching undead looks for Halloween.

Kathryn wowed as a zombie bride, while Daniel scared as a zombie groom in a Halloween party they hosted last Saturday, October 30.

Present during the event were the couple’s family and closest friends, including their respective mothers, Min Bernardo, who wore a belly dancer costume and Karla Estrada, who dressed up as Esther from the movie The Orphan.

Other attendees included Ria Atayde, Gabbi Garcia, Aeriel Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Patrick Sugui, and Joe Vargas, who wore similar zombie looks for the party.

Last year, Kathryn and Daniel turned heads when they arrived at the Black Magic Halloween Party in a Poison Ivy costume and a full human eye head mask, respectively.

The couple was deemed best out of the all the costumes on display at the event, which was organized by their talent agency, Star Magic.