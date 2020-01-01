“LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo hits the beach”

Before ushering in the new year, Kathryn Bernardo once again jetted off to Palawan for a beach vacation.

The Hello, Love, Goodbye star was joined by her parents, Min and Teodore, and longtime boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, based on photos which have been uploaded on Instagram.

“Capping off the year with my daily dose of [sunshine],” wrote Kathryn in one of her captions.

Check out the highlights of her holiday getaway thus far in these photos.