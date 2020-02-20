“LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo’s newest ear piercings cost 300K pesos”

Kathryn Bernardo is said to have gotten the ear piercings in Dubai.

Kathryn Bernardo is known to be very fond of ear piercings and she recently made an addition to her collection. Snapshots of Kathryn’s impressive ear piercings, which she got from Dubai, are currently creating buzz online.

According to a report from Metro.Style, Kathryn got the said ear piercings from Maria Tash Dubai with a total cost of Php 300,000.

In January, Kathryn also got new piercings which she dedicated to the subscribers of her “Everyday Kath” YouTube channel.

In her previous interview, Kathryn shared that she gets a new piercing each time she achieves a new milestone in her life.