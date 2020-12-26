“LOOK: KC Concepcion celebrates Christmas Eve with Sharon Cuneta “

KC Concepcion joined the Christmas celebration of Sharon Cuneta and her family.

KC surprised her mom on Christmas Eve.

“My complete family this Christmas Eve. God is good ALL the time. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LORD JESUS!” Sharon posted on her Instagram page.

KC also posted a snapshot of her and the Megastar on her Instagram page.

“A quiet, peaceful, heartfelt Christmas with my Queen. Merry Christmas, loves!” KC said.

In her interview with Tim Yap last May, KC admitted that she and her mom went through rough patches just like any other family.

“I don’t really like talking about problems in public but people love us and have really welcomed us in their lives. I want to thank everyone that is there to support my relationship with my mom. Every day, you just want everything to be nice and light and happy,” she said.

KC added, “If there was time lost before, I think the most important thing is to both embrace each other’s imperfections and forgive and be loving towards each other. That’s the best we can do,”