“LOOK: KC Concepcion heats up Boracay with her bikini photos”

Actress-singer-host KC Concepcion showed off her summer-ready body in a series of photos taken in Boracay this weekend.

Actress-singer-host KC Concepcion showed off her summer-ready body in a series of photos taken in Boracay this weekend.

One photo featured the Megastar’s daughter flaunting her voluptuous curves in a blue green bikini, while another showed her chilling by the beach while looking sexy in a navy blue swimsuit.

“Beach baby through & through,” she wrote in one of her captions on Instagram.

The comments on both posts, which have since made waves online, were a flood of compliments, with many making remarks about her voluptuous figure.

KC was in Boracay to attend the star-studded wedding of celebrity couple Jay-R and Mica Javier. Other guests included Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia, Kris Lawrence, Kylie Verzosa, Denise Laurel, KC Montero, and Chie Filomeno.