LOOK: Keep the faith but wear a mask

Devotees of the Black Nazarene flock to Quiapo Church in Manila for the first time on June 5, 2020 since the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic in mid-March forced a lockdown in Metro Manila, which prevented mass gatherings to curb the spread of the virus. The Black Nazarene, whose image is venerated in a country where more than 80 percent of its population are Catholic, is believed to perform miracles which people, Catholic or not, are hoping for to end the crisis. The exodus to Quiapo happens every first Friday of the month but as the country transitions to the ‘new normal’, devotees may have to give up some Catholic traditions like wiping the image of the Nazarene or walking on their knees from the Church door to the altar in the hope that the sacrifice would lead to answered prayers. But as Filipinos continue to keep the faith so too must they practice physical distancing and the wearing of face masks and let God do the rest. PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

