“LOOK: Kelsey Merritt celebrates second anniversary with Olympian BF”

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt and her boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer, are celebrating their second anniversary as a couple.

On Instagram, Kelsey posted a photo with Conor as she shared her short but sweet message for her beau.

“Happy anniversary, baby Conor. 2 best years of my life with you,” she said.

Responding to the post, the athlete said: “Mahal kita [heart emoji]”.

In a subsequent post, Kelsey posted photos of flowers she received from Conor on their anniversary.

“The most beautiful flowers!! I love you,” she wrote in the caption.

In an interview with ABS-CBN Lifestyle last year, Conor shared that he has always been a huge fan of Kelsey.

“Who wouldn’t be a fan of Kelsey?” he said. “I have to say [I like] just how sweet and humble she is as a person. She hasn’t changed a bit. I really appreciate and adore how sweet and kind she is.”

The couple first met during a vacation in Costa Rica.

“I walked in and I shook right off the bat, nervous to meet her,” he recalled.