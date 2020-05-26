“LOOK: Kelsey Merritt celebrates second anniversary with Olympian BF”

Filipino-American model Kelsey Merritt and her boyfriend, Olympic swimmer Conor Dwyer, are celebrating their second anniversary as a couple.
On Instagram, Kelsey posted a photo with Conor as she shared her short but sweet message for her beau.
“Happy anniversary, baby Conor. 2 best years of my life with you,” she said.
Responding to the post, the athlete said: “Mahal kita [heart emoji]”.
In a subsequent post, Kelsey posted photos of flowers she received from Conor on their anniversary.
“The most beautiful flowers!! I love you,” she wrote in the caption.
In an interview with ABS-CBN Lifestyle last year, Conor shared that he has always been a huge fan of Kelsey.
“Who wouldn’t be a fan of Kelsey?” he said. “I have to say [I like] just how sweet and humble she is as a person. She hasn’t changed a bit. I really appreciate and adore how sweet and kind she is.”
The couple first met during a vacation in Costa Rica.
“I walked in and I shook right off the bat, nervous to meet her,” he recalled.