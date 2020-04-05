“LOOK: Kim Atienza bathes with pet python”

Kuya Kim Atienza beats the summer heat with his albino reticulated python.

Host Kim Atienza surprised his followers after posting a photo of him with his pet python, bathing in an inflatable pool.

“Albee, the 21 year old, captive bred, 18 foot albino reticulated python has been under my care since I was single,” Kuya Kim introduced his pet. “#covid19 quarantine made me appreciate how beautiful she is up close!” he added.

Kuya Kim is known to be an animal lover. According to reports, he has a home zoo with 47 dogs, and other exotic pets.

He is currently hosting the animal information show Matanglawin every Sunday on ABS-CBN.