“LOOK: Kim Chiu attends birthday celebration of Xian Lim’s mom”

Kim Chiu was the “special guest” at the birthday celebration of the mother of her boyfriend, Xian Lim.

Kim Chiu was the “special guest” in the birthday celebration of the mother of her boyfriend, Xian Lim.

On Instagram, the actor posted a photo of his family with her mother Mary Anne and Kim.

“Munting salo salo for [Mommy Mary Anne]’s birthday with our special guest,” he wrote in the caption.

Kim, for her part, reposted Xian’s photo on her Instagram Stories and greeted his mother a happy birthday.

Earlier, Xian shared his birthday message for his mother: “Happy birthday [Mommy Mary Anne]. Thank you for bringing me to this world! Thank you for providing me with food and shelter! Thank you for everything! I Love you mom!”

Kim and Xian are paired in the ABS-CBN series “ Love Thy Woman .”

The reel-to-real couple has been dating since 2012.