“LOOK: Kim Chiu attends Xian Lim’s solo art exhibit”

Kim Chiu is one proud girlfriend as she attended the latest solo art exhibit of her boyfriend, Xian Lim.

The actress took to social media on Sunday, September 20, to share her joy over her boyfriend Xian Lim’s latest solo art exhibit, “Everything Will Be Okay.”

“Super proud of you!!! As always naman!!!!” Kim said in the caption. “So much story in one artwork. Indeed hard work paid off! CONGRATULATIONS!”

Xian launched his exhibit at the Secret Fresh Gallery in San Juan City, where he also held his first solo art show, “False Show,” back in 2017.

Kim and Xian have been dating since 2012.