“LOOK: Korina Sanchez, Mar Roxas celebrate birthday of twins”

Korina Sanchez and Mar Roxas celebrated the first birthday of their twins Pepe and Pilar on Saturday.

For the first birthday celebration of their children Pepe and Pilar, the celebrity couple threw a barnyard-themed party attended by their relatives and close friends.

Among the celebrity guests were Cristalle Belo and her sister, Scarlet Snow Belo.

On Instagram, the “Rated K” host posted photos from the celebration.

“Pepe en Pilar had the best time yesterday in their birthday farm with all their new friends surrounded by people who love them… Thank you everyone who came to have fun with them!” said Korina.

Here are some photos from the party: