“LOOK: Kris Aquino gives update on son Bimby’s health”

Kris Aquino took to social media to give her followers an update about the health of her son, Bimby, three days after she revealed that he is suffering from a bad cough.
On Instagram on Monday, March 23, Kris shared that Bimby was diagnosed with an “upper respiratory infection and bronchial asthma”—and not pneumonia, as she had previously claimed—during his follow-up checkup with a pediatrician recently.
“No pneumonia, no fever, pero matamlay kasi maraming gamot na iniinom,” said Kris of her youngest child.
Kris, 49, said last Friday, March 20, that she and her children have decided to practice social distancing while on forced home quarantine in Willie Revillame’s beach resort in Puerto Galera, Occidental Mindoro so as to avoid the risk of contagion, as well as protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
i made the conscious decision to isolate ourselves, we found a friend and she kindly allowed us the use of their spare room, separate from their family’s area. Nag magandang loob na si willie, nakakahiya kung may mahawa pa sa masamang ubo & pneumonia ni bimb. The 3 of us are the only family we have now kaya walang iwanan… Kuya is so tall, kaya diagonal sya sa bed. My prayers were answered, hindi nagka fever si bimb. He took his 2nd dose of antibiotics, and okay ang appetite nya. i’ve been awake 24 hours (all parents will understand me) nag bantay ako to make sure nakatulog sya, no chills, and hindi hirap huminga. Sharing this to remind everyone, wag dedmahin ang ubo- and let’s care enough about the health of others to not risk their health? Constant hand washing helps a lot- the 3 of us are always together but because i have been strict about washing hands & disinfecting our gadgets, so far okay kami ni kuya. Speaking of kuya josh, nasilip ko his phone habang ka text nya si tito Noy while kuya told him bimb was sick. Nakakatouch because kuya josh told his tito Noy: i miss you & i love you so much… i saw the reply: love you, josh. Maybe reminder for all of us to tell everyone we care about how much they mean to us & how much we love them, whether we are near or far… may God bless you and your families during this time of trials & uncertainty. #faith Exodus 23:25 NLT You must serve only the LORD your God. If you do, I will bless you with food and water, and I will protect you from illness.
The former TV host also said that constant handwashing and disinfecting of gadgets have helped protect her and her firstborn son, Josh, from also getting sick.
“Sharing this to remind everyone, wag dedmahin ang ubo and let’s care enough about the health of others to not risk their health. Constant hand washing helps a lot—the 3 of us are always together but because I have been strict about washing hands and disinfecting our gadgets, so far okay kami ni kuya,” she added.
Kris went on: “Sobrang mabait and welcoming ng mga taga Puerto Galera—sa lockdown na ito they have made us feel secure, welcomed and cared for.
mahaba pa ang laban, pero hindi masamang magpasalamat. 1st time na kaming 3 lang, kuya josh, bimb, and me… naghanap ng mga kaibigan dito and thank God Alvin & Rochelle found us some of the kindest people. I praise God, the pediatrician, Dr delos Reyes checked bimb again- upper respiratory infection & bronchial asthma. No pneumonia, no fever, pero matamlay kasi maraming gamot na iniinom. Tinutulungan ako ni Check & Randy (from willie), ni ate Loida & her family, ni nurse Mona, and the very kindhearted Mayor of Puerto Galera, Mayor Rocky Ilagan. Maraming salamat sa staff ng resort na tinutuluyan namin (i’ll name the place & share pics pag okay na). And thank you sa mga taga Mercury na tumutulong talaga para mahanap ang maintenance na gamot ko. Sobrang mabait & welcoming ng mga taga Puerto Galera- sa lockdown na ito they have made us feel secure, welcomed & cared for. God bless you all. I pray for all our healthcare workers. Many have become my close friends & i salute their heroic efforts. Romans 8:NIV [28] And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose.
“God bless you all. I pray for all our healthcare workers. Many have become my close friends and I salute their heroic efforts.”
As of Sunday, March 22, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 380, as 73 new patients were recorded. 25 people died from the disease, while 17 patients recovered.