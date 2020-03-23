“LOOK: Kris Aquino gives update on son Bimby’s health”

Kris Aquino took to social media to give her followers an update about the health of her son, Bimby, three days after she revealed that he is suffering from a bad cough.

On Instagram on Monday, March 23, Kris shared that Bimby was diagnosed with an “upper respiratory infection and bronchial asthma”—and not pneumonia, as she had previously claimed—during his follow-up checkup with a pediatrician recently.

“No pneumonia, no fever, pero matamlay kasi maraming gamot na iniinom,” said Kris of her youngest child.

Kris, 49, said last Friday, March 20, that she and her children have decided to practice social distancing while on forced home quarantine in Willie Revillame’s beach resort in Puerto Galera, Occidental Mindoro so as to avoid the risk of contagion, as well as protect themselves from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“I made the conscious decision to isolate ourselves. We found a friend and she kindly allowed us the use of their spare room, separate from their family’s area. Nag magandang loob na si Willie, nakakahiya kung may mahawa pa sa masamang ubo and pneumonia ni Bimb. The 3 of us are the only family we have now kaya walang iwanan,” she said.

“My prayers were answered, hindi nagka-fever si Bimb. He took his second dose of antibiotics, and okay ang appetite nya. I’ve been awake 24 hours (all parents will understand me) nagbantay ako to make sure nakatulog siya, no chills, and hindi hirap huminga,” she continued.

The former TV host also said that constant handwashing and disinfecting of gadgets have helped protect her and her firstborn son, Josh, from also getting sick.

“Sharing this to remind everyone, wag dedmahin ang ubo and let’s care enough about the health of others to not risk their health. Constant hand washing helps a lot—the 3 of us are always together but because I have been strict about washing hands and disinfecting our gadgets, so far okay kami ni kuya,” she added.

Kris went on: “Sobrang mabait and welcoming ng mga taga Puerto Galera—sa lockdown na ito they have made us feel secure, welcomed and cared for.

“God bless you all. I pray for all our healthcare workers. Many have become my close friends and I salute their heroic efforts.”

As of Sunday, March 22, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 380, as 73 new patients were recorded. 25 people died from the disease, while 17 patients recovered.