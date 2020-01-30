“LOOK: Kris Aquino sends Chanel and Givenchy earrings to impersonator”

Kris Aquino gifted impersonator Chino Liu with luxurious accessories.

Chino Liu or populary known as “Tita Krissy Achino” is in cloud nine after receiving Chanel and Givenchy earrings from her idol Kris Aquino. The two personalities met last December and it was that time when Kris promised the social media star that she will be gifting her earrings.

“Natutuwa ako na Ms. Kris Aquino kept her promise. When she asked me to give sir Alvin Gagui my address ‘cos she’ll give me “de clip” na earrings daw para naman makadagdag sa look ko as Tita Krissy. Grabe my saya, as in to the highest level, lalo na when it was delivered straight to our place. Kaya naman siguro nararapat lang na i-share ko ‘to sa inyong lahat. Para makita niyo rin how true she is to her words,” he posted on social media.

Chino added that he is very thankful for such an opportunity that Kris extended to him.

LOOK: Kris Aquino shows off slimmer figure

“[To be honest] I’m humbled and grateful for this one of a kind opportunity. For some people, baka mababaw lang ‘to, but for me, it’s almost everything—a highlight of career, actually. Kaya naman, love love love talaguh!” he said.