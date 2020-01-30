“LOOK: Kris Aquino shows off slimmer figure”

Kris Aquino surprised her social media followers on Wednesday as she flaunted a slimmer figure.

Wearing a white, body-hugging dress, the Queen of All Media looked noticeably thinner compared to some of her recent photos.

The photo, which she uploaded on Instagram, was taken during a recent pictorial at Cornerstone Studio with photograper Mark Nicdao for Ultherapy and Ultherapy Philippines, an “FDA-cleared, non-invasive procedure that lifts and tightens the skin on the neck, chin and brow, and improves lines and wrinkles on the décolletage,” according to its website.

“Hindi ko alam kung gusto kong mapa-happy ni Bimb because malapit na kong mag birthday (I usually show him pics before I post because my bunso is conservative),” said Kris, who will be celebrating her birthday on February 14, as she referred to her youngest son, Bimby.

“He told me, ‘Mama, even men will find you breathtaking.” (Clarification: we’re very aware my solid followers are women & the LGBT community–and of course I’m super grateful, so Bimb knew that what he said was a compliment.)”

Her followers, including some of her fellow showbiz A-listers, could not help but gush about Kris’ slimmer figure, and were one in saying that the 48-year-old has never looked better.

“Gorgeous!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan.

“Pretty naman ate,” added actress Angel Locsin.