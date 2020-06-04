“LOOK: Kris Aquino, sons go home after nearly 3 months in Puerto Galera”

After almost three months of quarantining in Puerto Galera, Kris Aquino and her children Josh and Bimby are finally going home.

The Queen of All Media shared on Instagram that they have secured all clearances and permits needed for their journey back home, just in time for her son Josh’s birthday on Wednesday, June 3.

“It’s been almost 3 months but everyone at Sunset [at Aninuan Beach Resort] & the Puerto Galera LGU really made us feel welcome,” she added.

Kris and her kids were forced to isolate in Puerto Galera as Metro Manila was placed under the enhanced community quarantine from March 15 until May 15 to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

They were vacationing in Boracay prior to the lockdown.

Metro Manila has since transitioned to a more relaxed quarantine, lifting the air travel ban for domestic flights on June 1.