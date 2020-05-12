“LOOK: Kryz Uy in laidback maternity shoot”

Blogger Kryz Uy is preparing to welcome her first child with model-entrepreneur Slater Young.

She recently posed for a maternity shoot by Nice Print Photography, showing off her baby bump in gorgeous dresses.

Kryz, who is currently on her 35th week of pregnancy, is expecting a baby boy with Slater, known to many as the 2012 winner of ABS-CBN’s reality show Pinoy Big Brother.

It was in December when the couple announced that they were expecting a new addition to their family.

They tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu City in February 2019.