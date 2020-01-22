“LOOK: Kryz Uy shares first sonogram of baby”

A month since announcing her pregnancy, vlogger Kryz Uy proudly shared the first sonogram of her child with model-entrepreneur Slater Young.

A video of the sonogram was uploaded by Kryz on Facebook on Wednesday, captioned, “Our baby [crying emoji]. Thank you Lord for the blessing of health.”

Kryz is now on her 20th week of pregnancy.

It was in December when Slater and Kryz first announced that they are expecting their first child, which turned out to be a baby boy.

The two tied the knot in Cebu last February.