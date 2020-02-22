“LOOK: KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde’s Pre-Nuptial shoot in Japan”

KZ Tandingan and fiancé TJ Monterde share photos from their sweet and low-key pictorial in a quiet town near Tokyo.

After announcing their engagement late last year, KZ Tandingan and longtime boyfriend TJ Monterde shared photos of their pre-nuptial shoot done by Oak St. Studios in Tokyo, Japan last February 21. The couple chose to have a low key pictorial in a picturesque town amidst the backdrop of beautiful Mt. Fuji.

KZ got engaged to her fiance and fellow singer-songwriter TJ when he popped the big question during 30th birthday celebration in front of both their respective families on December 30, 2019. The couple started out as good friends for two years and dated for a year before officially becoming a couple in 2015. KZ and TJ have yet to announce a specific date for their wedding.