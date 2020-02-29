“LOOK: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde posts photos as groom and bride, denies they are married”

KZ and TJ shocked her followers after uploading what seems to be post wedding photos in Japan.

In a post on Instagram on February 28, KZ Tandingan posted photos of what seems to be post wedding photos in Japan with longtime boyfriend TJ Monterde.

KZ captioned her first photo with the number 28, which many assume signifies the date the special day.

28 A post shared by KZ (@kztandingan) on Feb 28, 2020 at 3:27am PST

The next photos the singer posted was captioned with emojis representing the bride and groom.

TJ also posted a black and white version on his Instagram.

Congratulatory messages soon flooded KZ’s comment section from fans as well as the couples’ celebrity friends.

However in a tweet today, February 29, TJ clarified that the photos were just prenup photos and that he and KZ are still saving up for their actual wedding.

Hello sa lahat ng nag ta-tag sa akin,

thank you po sa mga congrats

pero engagement shoot pa lang po yun.

wala pang mismong kasal kay gatigom pa mi. 😅

Apir — TJ Monterde (@tjmusicmonterde) February 28, 2020

KZ and TJ got engaged last December 30 after being in a relationship for four years.