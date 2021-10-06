LOOK: Lacson, Sotto Formalize Presidential, VP Bids

Lacson, Sotto Formalize Presidential, VP Bids Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd make their way to the Harbor Garden Tent of the Sofitel Manila in Pasay City to file their respective certificates of candidacy for president and vice president on Oct. 6, 2021. PHOTOS BY ENRIQUE AGCAOILI

