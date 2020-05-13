“LOOK: Laura Lehmann engaged to PBA player Von Pessumal”

Beauty queen Laura Lehmann is now engaged to her boyfriend, basketball player Von Pessumal.

The Miss World Philippines 2017 titleholder confirmed the news as she posted a photo with the San Miguel guard on her Instagram page, captioned, “Yes 🙂 [ring emoji] May 3, 2020.”

Von, for his part, said they were “lock downed for life.”

Beauty queens and sports personalities alike congratulated the couple on their engagement, including Pia Wurtzbach, Vicki Rushton, Winwyn Marquez, Ariella Arida, Valerie Weigmann, as well as Kiefer Ravena, Alyssa Valdez, Dennise Lazaro, Mika Reyes. and Chris Ross.

Laura and Von have been together for five years.

They first met when Von was still part of the Ateneo Blue Eagles, while Laura was serving as the university’s courtside reporter during the Season 77 and 78 of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.