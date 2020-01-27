“LOOK: Lauren Reid posts photo with Nadine, James”

A week after James Reid and Nadine Lustre confirmed their split, the two Kapamilya stars continue to be spotted together.

The two Kapamilya stars were once again spotted hanging out along with their common friends, based on photos shared by James’ sister, Lauren Reid, on Instagram on Sunday.

Just last Saturday, James and Nadine were spotted partying at a bar in Poblacion, Makati. In posts shared and reposted by their fans, the former couple seems to be getting along well despite their breakup, even triggering speculation on social media that the two may have gotten back together.

Since the clips surfaced, the two stars, who were a couple for almost four years, have yet to speak up on whether they are still trying to patch things up between them.

James and Nadine, or JaDine to their legion of fans, confirmed their shocking split through a joint statement released via “ Tonight With Boy Abunda ” on Monday.