“LOOK: Lee Min Ho participates in a boat race in new ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ stills”

‘The King: Eternal Monarch’ scene was shot in November in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province.

New stills from the upcoming K-Drama series The King: Eternal Monarch starring Lee Min Ho has been released by SBS.

The stills show Min Ho participating in a boat race. According to entertainment website Soompi, the scene was shot in November in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province. Despite the freezing weather, the actor wore a sleeveless shirt for the scene.

Credit: SBS/The King: Eternal Monarch

The King: Eternal Monarch tells the story of Korea in parallel universes. Min ho portrays the character of Emperor Lee Gon, who tries to shut the door between the two worlds. He will star in the series with Kim Go Eun who portrays the character of Jung Tae Eul, a detective in the series.

The upcoming K-Drama will premiere on April 17. It will mark as Min Ho’s return to the small screen after he completed his mandatory military service