LOOK: Life goes on

Jeepney drivers in Quezon City install plastic dividers in preparation for the resumption of their operations following the announcement of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board that passenger jeepneys will be allowed back next week. In Manila, Kenneth Glenn Manuel, who placed sixth in the 2019 Bar exams participates in the virtual oath-taking of new lawyers. Also in Manila, members of the Philippine Coast Guard assist locally stranded individuals as they board the BRP Gabriela Silang in Pier 15. Meanwhile, residents of Insurance St. in Barangay Sangandaan in Quezon City undergo mass rapid testing after the area was placed under a 14-day Special Concern Lockdown due to rising cases of Covid-19. PHOTOS BY JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, MICHELLE ALQUINTO and RUY MARTINEZ