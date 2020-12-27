“LOOK: Liz Uy shows off baby bump”

Following the announcement of her second pregnancy, Liz Uy proudly shares a baby bump photo.

After announcing her marriage to businessman Raymond Racaza and her second pregnancy in her Philippine Star column recently, Liz Uy proudly shared a photo of her baby bump on December 26.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a simple exercise outfit, Liz said in her caption: “Moving and stretching. Body love today!”

In her column, the celebrity stylist also stated that her second pregnancy is similar to her first as she is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum or “extreme, persistent vomiting and nausea.”

“The biggest irony of getting sick with Hyperemesis Gravidarum once again is that it reminded me of how I felt seeing Xavi for the very first time. It made up for all that I had to go through to have him. Xavi is pure happiness and nothing, absolutely nothing, can equal what having him in my arms brought,” she stated.

Sharing what she does to overcome the sickness, she said: “Since then, I have slowly gotten back to working out. I discovered that Pilates is good for me. I’ve been easing back into work as well, overseeing my team at Stylized Studio and Mood. I started talking to friends and family again. I spend more time with my boys, Xavi and Raymond.”