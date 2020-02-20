“LOOK: Liza Soberano celebrates niece’s baptism, first birthday”

Liza Soberano took time out from her busy schedule to attend the baptism and first birthday of her niece.

On Instagram, the “Make It With You” star shared photos from the grand double celebration held for Lily Heart at the Mary the Queen Parish in San Juan and Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City.

Lily is the daughter of Liza’s brother Justin and his partner, Chloie Ong.

In its caption, Liza shared her sweet message for her niece.

“Happy Birthday our Heart! Words cannot express how much tita/ninang loves you. Please don’t grow too fast,” she said.

She also thanked the party organizers for making Lily’s first birthday “a memorable one.”

“When she’s older we will show her all the photos and videos we took this day and she’ll know how loved she is,” she added.

