“LOOK: Liza Soberano debuts short hairstyle”

Liza Soberano wowed the online world with her new hairstyle.

Liza Soberano debuted a new hairstyle on Friday, July 3.

A local Korean hair salon shared snapshots of Liza sporting a shorter hairdo.

Netizens were quick to comment how Liza’s new hairstyle suits her well.

“Good looking… Simple but elegant,” one netizen said.

“Super bata tignan, parang high school student lang,” one netizen commented.

“Loving the new hairstyle! Very sophisticated,” another netizen posted.

Her boyfriend Enrique Gil also had a new haircut.

Liza’s newest hairstyle is far from her long hair that fans used to see her on.

The actress previously headlined the Kapamilya series Make It With You .

In the series, Liza was sporting curly long hair.