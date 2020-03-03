“LOOK: Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte to star in new teleserye”

Fresh from the success of their romcom film “James and Pat and Dave”, onscreen and real-life couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte are set to work together anew in a television series.

The good news was confirmed on Tuesday as ABS-CBN production unit RGE Drama welcomed “LoiNie”, as their pairing is known to their fans, to the team.

Based on their announcement, Loisa and Ronnie will be part of an upcoming teleserye from RGE Drama, which is behind the hit series “ Pamilya Ko ” and “ Nang Ngumiti Ang Langit ”.

The production unit, however, did not give further details.

The project will mark the second time that Loisa and Ronnie are co-starring on television. They first shared the screen via their supporting roles in the 2019 action drama “ The General’s Daughter ”.

Prior to the two stars, RGE Drama announced TV projects starring Jericho Rosales, RK Bagatsing, and Julia Barretto and Tony Labrusca.