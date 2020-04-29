“LOOK: Lou Yanong, Andre Brouillette enjoy date night at home”

Trending Now

Not even the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon to halt the spread of the coronavirus disease can stop Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette from going on a date.

In their most recent Instagram updates, the couple looked lovely as they enjoyed a romantic date night at home to celebrate their 13th month together.

“Happy 13 months my love,” wrote Andre in a comment.

To which, Lou replied, “Love you forever and a day.”

Lou and Andre, or “LouDre”, as their onscreen tandem is known to their fans, officially became a couple in a March 2019 episode of ABS-CBN’s reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

They celebrated their first anniversary as a couple last March 28.

