“LOOK: Lucy Torres, Richard Gomez plant tree to mark anniversary”

The tree, a Dita, which can grow up to 100 feet tall and is native to tropical Asia, was planted during Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres’ intimate anniversary celebration at Brgy. Dolores in Ormoc City, Leyte on Wednesday, April 28.

“It is an evergreen, just like my love for you, Lucy.”

This is how Richard Gomez described a tree he and his wife, Lucy Torres-Gomez, planted together to mark their 22nd anniversary as a married couple.

“Today, we marked our 22nd anniversary by planting a beautiful Dita tree,” said Richard in an Instagram post, before thanking his wife “for being my guiding light.”

Lucy, for her part, looked back on their wedding on April 28, 1998, by posting a clip edited by wedding videographer Jason Magbanua using footage from their televised ceremony.

“I watch this clip from our wedding and always, it is a beautiful walk down that time in our love story. Thank you for 22,” she told Richard.

“You enter a room and you just bring the sunshine in. With you, everything is just better. Know that you are my love song, every bit of that magic I ever believed in. Backstory of this video: Some years back I realized I had all these raw files from our wedding festivities, as covered by ABS-CBN back then. Around that time also I had just met Jason Magbanua whose work we featured in ‘The Sweet Life,’ a show I was hosting then with Wilma Doesnt and Iza Calzado. I so loved his work, and on a whim asked if he could put something together in a fresh video that I could give Richard as an anniversary present. Thank you for this, Jason, this is precious,” she added.

Richard and Lucy tied the knot five years after they first met at a shoot for a shampoo commercial in 1993. They have since welcomed one daughter, Juliana.