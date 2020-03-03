“LOOK: Maggie Wilson goes nude in beach photo”

Host and former beauty queen Maggie Wilson surprised her followers on Monday as she posted on Instagram a photo of her enjoying the beach fully in the nude.

Host and former beauty queen Maggie Wilson surprised her followers on Monday as she posted on Instagram a photo of her enjoying the beach fully in the nude.

The photo was taken during a recent vacation with her husband, real estate scion Victor Consunji, who himself suggested the idea for the shot, according to Maggie.

“Oh hello, birthday month!” she wrote in her caption.

“P.S. This shot was Vic’s idea! Lol!” she added.

Fans were abuzz over her photos, and that included some of her celebrity friends such as Iza Calzado and Sarah Lahbati, who both gushed about how Maggie heated up their Instagram feed.

“WOOOOOAAAAHHHH!!!! So beautiful!!!! Sandali lang, Margaret Wilson, hintayin mo version ko!” said Iza.

“GIRL,” added Sarah in her comment, which was peppered with fire emoji.

Maggie won Binibining Pilipinas World in 2007, which paved the way for her to become a model and host.

In 2016, she and fellow beauty queen Parul Shah won “Amazing Race Asia”

Meanwhile, Maggie and Victor have been happily married for nine years now. They have one son, eight-year-old Connor.