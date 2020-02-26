“LOOK: Maja Salvador, BF return to Amanpulo for anniversary”

Maja Salvador and her boyfriend, Rambo Nunez, once again jetted off to Amanpulo, Palawan for a quick getaway in time for their anniversary.

Maja Salvador and her boyfriend Rambo Nunez once again jetted off to Amanpulo, Palawan for a quick getaway in time for their anniversary.

On Instagram, the couple took turns in sharing photos of them enjoying the early summer sun and powdery white sand beach of the famous Palawan island resort.

It was in March last year when the couple first visited Amanpulo for a summer vacation with Maja’s family.

The Dance Royalty and her businessman beau celebrated their anniversary on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Breaking one of the rules she had when it comes to dating, Maja confirmed that she’s back together with Rambo, whom she had a relationship with nine years ago, in a March interview with PUSH.