“LOOK: Mak Tumang recreates ‘Mayon’ gown of Catriona Gray for Madame Tussauds”

Check out the identical ‘Mayon’ gowns created by Mak Tumang.

Mak Tumang finished recreating the “Mayon” gown of Catriona Gray in the Miss Universe pageant, which will be displayed at Madame Tussauds.

The designer shared the snapshot of identical Mayon gowns on his Instagram page on Monday night.

“Spot the difference. Exclusive replica for Madame Tussauds,” he posted.

It can be recalled that Madame Tussauds announced in January that Catriona will be getting her own wax figure in the museum.

She is the second beauty queen from the Philippines to have one in the museum next to Pia Wurtzbach.

“I am so excited to see the final figure and be a part of this special event! To unveil the figure in my home country with my fans watching is another dream come true,” Catriona said in a statement published on Madame Tussauds’ website in January. More details about her wax figure is still to be announced.