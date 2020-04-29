LOOK: Man wins $1 million lottery prize twice in one day

A lucky man won two jackpots prizes, worth $1 million (P50.5 million) each, on the same day from a lottery in Colorado, United States.

The winner, referred to as “Joe B.”, won the two prizes on March 25 and claimed them on April 27. The Colorado Lottery also posted photos of the man with his two checks on Facebook yesterday, April 28.

Congratulations to “Joe B” from Pueblo! Back on March 25, he won TWO $1 million Powerball prizes and he finally came in… FEATURED STORIES Posted by Colorado Lottery on Monday, April 27, 2020

The state’s lottery commission said that Joe B. chooses his own numbers but also uses the Quick Picks option, where a machine selects random numbers for the player.

The lucky man purchased the winning tickets from two convenience stores in the same day; one in the morning and the other in the evening. The commission also shared the two tickets with the winning numbers being 5, 9, 27, 39 and 42.

“Can you believe what amazing luck!” the commission stated.

Joe B. redeemed the tickets from the commission’s drive-thru claims office.

When asked about what he and his wife were thinking of spending the winnings on, he said, “the Boss has plans for it.” Ryan Arcadio/JB

