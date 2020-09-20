LOOK: #ManilaBayChallenge trends as ‘white sand beach’ draws crowd

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Bay’s “white sand” beach drew a crowd along Roxas Boulevard in Manila over the weekend after it was opened for visitors who endured one of the world’s longest coronavirus lockdowns.

Photos and videos that circulated on social media showed visitors hoping to experience how it feels to walk on the “white sand” beach while standing close to each other despite the physical distancing rule being imposed to contain the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has already sicked over 286,000 people nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident once again stimulated the humor of netizens and quickly gave birth to a number of witty memes about the #ManilaBayChallenge which has been a viral topic on social media since Sunday afternoon.

Here are some of them:

FEATURED STORIES

Paktay di mo na ulit makikita ang Manila Bay 由 Inuman Diaries 發佈於 2020年9月19日 星期六

Ang ganda ng view 😍 由 Malacañang Events and Catering Services 發佈於 2020年9月20日 星期日

The Manila Bay “white sand beach” was temporarily opened to the public on Saturday and was again opened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, following its makeover that involved the dumping of crushed dolomite to form the “white sand.” It did not take long for the “white sand” beach project to reap the ire of environmental experts over its potentially harmful impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

LOOK: Manila Bay ‘white sand beach’ draws crowd on Sunday

LOOK: People flock to watch the sunset at the newly-rehabilitated portion of Manila Bay, where artificial white sand… 由 INQUIRER.net 發佈於 2020年9月20日 星期日



For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.



What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>