“LOOK: Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao go on surprise date prepared by their kids”

Jinkee Pacquiao said she got teary-eyed upon finding out about the surprise dinner date prepared by her kids.

Jinkee Pacquiao became emotional after her children prepared a dinner date for her and their dad Manny Pacquiao on Sunday.

On her Instagram page, Jinkee shared the snapshots of the dinner set-up by her kids which made her teary-eyed.

”Itong surprise na ‘to ay effort ng mga anak ko @marypacquiao @pacquiao_queenie @pacquiao.emmanuel and @pacquiao.michael salamat sa inyo mga anak ko. Na-touch ako kaya diko napigilan umiyak. May pa bulaklak pa yan at letter! Sabi nila hindi daw nila kami nakikita na nagdi-date sa labas kahit nung wala pang quarantine kaya naisip nila na mag set up ng dinner for us,” she posted.

The mother of five remarked that she is thankful to have loving children.

WATCH: Jinkee Pacquiao shares family’s quarantine routine in latest vlog

She wrote, “Ka sweet sa akua mga anak (Ang sweet ng mga anak ko)! Abi man nako mothers day gihapon (Akala ko Mother’s Day pa rin)! We are very grateful to God for our children! Thank you Lord for choosing us to be their mom and dad, to love and to care for them! Ang dinner setup sana sa labas ng room namin kaso umulan kanina nilipat nila sa office ni Manny. #surprisedinnerdateathome,” she said.