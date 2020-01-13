“LOOK: Marjorie Barretto’s birthday message for mom Inday”

Former actress Marjorie Barretto has a touching birthday message for her mother, Inday, who is celebrating her 83rd birthday on Sunday, January 12.

In an Instagram post, Marjorie described her mom as a “fighter” and “survivor”.

“Happy Birthday Mom! At 83 years old, she’s still so naturally beautiful. She is strong, fierce, a fighter and a survivor,” she said.

“She and I are different in so many ways, but my passion for decorating my home, and my being big on Christmas decoration and celebrations, my hosting party skills and my love for cooking and recipes I got from her,” she added.

With her father no longer around now (Miguel Alvir, the family patriarch, passed away in October 2019 due to acute respiratory failure. He was 82.), Marjorie is praying for her mother to be well and be granted with many more years to spend with them.

“I pray God grants you more years, and keeps you well. Its different now without Dad, but I know there is a reason why God chose for you to still be with us. Lets celebrate that everyday,” she said.

It can be recalled that in October, the Barretto family became the center of controversy after Marjorie and her sister Gretchen figured in an altercation at their father’s wake, while in the presence of President Rodrigo Duterte.