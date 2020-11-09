“LOOK: Maternity shoot of Sheena Halili”

Sheena Halili poses for a maternity shoot as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

Sheena Halili recently posed for a maternity shoot as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

In the photos shot by Nice Print Photography, the actress looked gorgeous while clad in elegant-looking dresses that highlighted her very-pregnant belly.

“No better feeling than to know that life is growing inside me,” said Sheena in one of her captions on Instagram.

It was in mid-June when Sheena first confirmed her pregnancy, with a photo of her showing her growing baby bump. At that time, the 33-year-old star said she was already 13 weeks pregnant.

A month later, she and her husband, lawyer Jeron Manzanero, revealed that they are expecting a baby girl in a gender reveal party for their first child.

Sheena, who rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA talent search StarStruck, announced her pregnancy amid the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) pandemic and four months after her wedding to her husband.

Sheena and Jeron tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Blue Leaf Events Place in Quezon City on February 23.