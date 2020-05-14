“LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli launches online talent show”

Matteo Guidicelli has launched an online talent show that’s aimed to showcase not just the talents of Filipinos but also their creativity amid the coronavirus pandemic that saw the shutdown of media productions nationwide.

Titled “The Pop Stage,” the show is presented by Popeyes in partnership with Viva Artists Agency. It premiered on Sunday, May 10, on both the show’s Facebook page and Matteo’s.

“When we have our normal shows, we have our directors and professional staff. Now, it is you shooting your own material,” said Matteo of the show.

“We want to see your creativity. It’s very real and organic. That’s what’s exciting about this. It’s not professional, it’s just your own creativity,” he added.

The show is open to all individuals or groups (maximum of 4 members who are ages 13 to 25 years old). Those who would like to join may visit www.thepopstage.ph and send a video of their audition piece until May 27.

According to Matteo, entries will go through a panel of judges who will choose which performances will be featured on a weekly show.

The winner of “The Pop Stage” will receive a grand prize of P1 million and a one-year talent contract with Viva Artists Agency.

If you have any talent deserving of 1 MILLION PESOS Grand Prize from Popeyes Philippines, join the biggest online… Posted by The Pop Stage on Saturday, 9 May 2020

“It’s going to be an exciting show,” said Matteo.