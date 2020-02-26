“LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli steps out in public, shows off wedding ring”

Life goes on for actor Matteo Guidicelli after his controversial wedding with his long-time girlfriend, singer Sarah Geronimo.

On Tuesday, Matteo made his first public appearance as a married man as he attended the Presidential Security Group Change of Command Ceremony at the Malacañang Park in Manila.

The 29-year-old Filipino-Italian is a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Reserve Force.

In photos posted online, Matteo was notably wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring.

Kapamilya actor and Army Reservist Matteo Guidicelli here at the Presidential Security Group Change of Command Ceremony pic.twitter.com/cekUulP7AU — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) February 25, 2020

TINGNAN: Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli, nasa Malacañang Park para sa change of command ceremony ng Presidential Security Group. | via @joycebalancio pic.twitter.com/vzSuLwpMUA — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) February 25, 2020

Matteo, 29, and Sarah, 31, married in a secret wedding ceremony at a hotel in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Thursday.

What was supposed to be a clandestine ceremony blew up after a close-in security detail who works for the Popstar Royalty and her family filed a report accusing Matteo of punching him in a physical altercation following the civil wedding.

Matteo has since denied the accusations, while Sarah remained mum on the controversy.

The couple first announced their engagement last November. The two had dated for six years.