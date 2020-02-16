“LOOK: Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber in Old Hollywood-inspired mag cover”

Rumored couple Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber once again captured the heart of their fans as they graced the cover of a local fashion magazine just in time for the Valentine season.

For the February 2020 issue of Preview, the onscreen pair was reimagined starring in an Old Hollywood romance film in digitally recolored black-and-white photos shot by celebrity photographer Renzo Navarro.

“The nostalgia of the set and the slow rhythm of the music brought to mind a time when romance meant waiting—waiting for that love letter or call to arrive; waiting for true love’s kiss; waiting for that storybook happy ending. It’s a lost art, waiting. Maymay and Edward may have met in the most millennial fashion, on a reality show set, no less. But the rhythm of their relationship is more akin to an old-fashioned movie. And as that old saying goes, good things come to those who wait,” the magazine was quoted as saying in their cover story.