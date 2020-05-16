LOOK: MECQ Day 1

Residents of Metro Manila and nearby Rizal wake up on Saturday to the first day of the modified enhanced community quarantine. It was heavy traffic along EDSA in Balintawak, Quezon City while the Binangonan fishport reopened in a bid to make up for lost time. And so did the malls as they made sure that physical distancing and other government protocols were observed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infection. There were others, however, who were quick to forget. PHOTOS BY MIKE ALQUINTO, ENRIQUE AGCAOILI, JOHN ORVEN VERDOTE